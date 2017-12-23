Federal judge lifts parts of Trump travel ban

(CNN) A federal judge in Washington state has blocked parts of the Trump administration's travel ban that limits entry into the United States by refugees from several majority Muslim nations.

In a ruling released Saturday, Judge James Robart of the Western District of Washington agreed with two groups that argued the travel ban prevents some foreign nationals from reuniting with family members already in the United States.

"We are thrilled that families will have the chance to be reunited and refugees who have suffered so much will have the chance to make it to safety," Rabbi Will Berkovitz, the chief executive officer of the Jewish Family Service of Seattle, which brought one of the suits, said. "As we celebrate this moment, we remember our ancestors who did not have anyone standing with them or for them."

Several of the refugees involved in the Jewish Family Service case are from Iraq while another is from Egypt and one is from Somalia.

In the other case, the American Civil Liberties Union represented a man who is a Somali citizen and his family.

