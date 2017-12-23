Donald Trump: The Festivus president

(CNN) Donald Trump the candidate barnstormed the country ahead of the 2016 election with a singular pledge.

"If I become president," he vowed, "we're going to be saying Merry Christmas at every store. ... You can leave happy holidays at the corner." Since taking office, he's worked hard to keep his word, making mention of the holiday at every opportunity while compulsively adorning public appearances with Christmas trees and other seasonal tokens.

Last month, at the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting, Trump stood up and told the American people, "Merry Christmas, everybody" -- a defiant departure from a year earlier, at the 94th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting, when President Barack Obama said to the American people, "Merry Christmas, everybody."

Yet try as he might, there's something about Christmas and Trump that don't always agree. It's because there's a better match out there: Festivus. Yes, Donald J. Trump is America's first Festivus President.