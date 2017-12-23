(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from December 17 to 23.

"It's always a lot of fun when you win," Trump said at the White House ceremony, after thanking congressional leaders including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The vote came after US Ambassador Nikki Haley issued a direct threat, saying the United States will think twice about funding the United Nations if it voted to condemn Trump's decision.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi greets Elena Hung of Maryland and her 3-year-old daughter, Xiomara, who has tracheobronchalmalacia, after they attended a news conference in opposition to the GOP tax bill.

No House Democrats backed the bill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Pelosi speak to the media Wednesday to make their case against the tax bill, arguing it will hurt the middle class.

Vulnerable Democratic incumbents are betting that the bill will be a political albatross in the 2018 midterm elections.

While speaking at a conference for conservative millennials, Donald Trump Jr. suggested that the investigation around his father's campaign has been fueled by government higher-ups who have conspired to block the President's agenda.

"There is, and there are, people at the highest levels of government that don't want to let America be America," the President's eldest son said at the gathering in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump paid a holiday visit to wounded troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Thursday.

Here, Marine One flies past a flock of starlings near the Washington Monument while returning the President to the White House.

Trump received a heaping of praise from Republican leaders Wednesday following the passage of the GOP tax bill, and some of the strongest praise came from Vice President Mike Pence.

"I'm deeply humbled as your vice president to be able to be here," Pence said . "Because of your leadership and because of the strong support of the leadership of the Congress, you're delivering on that middle class miracle."

Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas arrives for a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

A former aide to Farenthold told the House Ethics Committee that she experienced regular requests from the congressman and his chief of staff to perform campaign-related duties even though she was never paid by or volunteered with his congressional campaign, according to a CNN exclusive report.

This is the latest controversy plaguing the embattled congressman.

A former senior aide to Farenthold shared a damning account of working for the Republican with the House Ethics Committee last week, describing the congressman as verbally abusive and sexually demeaning.

The Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World in Florida added a Trump robot to The Hall of Presidents.

This undated video screen shot provided by Walt Disney World shows an animatronic figure of Trump, center front. Trump's robot is introduced by George Washington's robot.

Chief US District Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case against Cliven Bundy; his sons, Ryan and Ammon Bundy; and self-styled Montana militia leader Ryan Payne.

Walking out of the federal courthouse in Las Vegas are (from left): Ammon Bundy; Ryan Payne; Jeanette Finicum; Ryan Bundy; Ryan's wife, Angela Bundy; and Ryan Bundy's daughter, Jamie.

In 2014 Bundy was charged with six counts in a showdown against federal land managers on the open range where his cattle grazed and fed. Bundy would not pay grazing fees, arguing that the land belongs to the state and not the US government.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson led members of the Trump cabinet in prayer during a meeting Tuesday.

Carson thanked God "for a President and for cabinet members who are courageous, who are willing to face the winds of controversy in order to provide a better future for those who come behind us."

Trump meets with wounded veterans and their families during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Pence made a surprise visit to Afghanistan on Thursday night to meet with top Afghan officials and rally US troops on his first trip to the country as vice president.

Here, Pence speaks to troops in a hangar at Bagram Air Field.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise leaves a House Republican Conference meeting in the basement of the US Capitol on Monday. During Wednesday's White House celebration with GOP leaders, Trump joked that for Scalise, being shot and critically wounded by a gunman earlier this year was a "hell of a way to lose weight."

Scalise was shot in June at a morning congressional baseball practice in Virginia. He suffered damage to his internal organs and spent months in recovery.

A staff member places the presidential seal on the lectern prior to Trump's triumphant speech on the passage of the Republican tax reform legislation on Thursday.