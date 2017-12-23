Trump's new coin remakes US in his own gaudy image

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump has his own "very gold" presidential coin.

Since Bill Clinton, US presidents have handed out their own uniquely designed "challenge coins" as personal mementos to special guests, diplomats and military members.

But Trump, being Trump, has revamped the presidential coin to better reflect who he is. And he has succeeded. The new coin truly sums him up well: It's all about Trump and very little about the United States.

In the past, these presidential coins were made in a subdued silver or copper and featured the Great Seal of the United States on one side, complete with 13 arrows representing the original states and the Latin phrase " E pluribus unum, " which means "Out of many, one." The other side tastefully depicted the White House and the name of the president.

Yet the 45th President decided to dump the Great Seal of the United States. What did he replace it? With his own motto, of course: "Make America Great Again" -- which appears on both sides of the coin. Add to that, on this two-sided coin Trump's name appears three times! That doesn't even include his signature featured right below the coin's bald eagle -- which is no longer looking to its right, as it does on the US seal, but now to its left. All told, Trump's name now appears twice on each side of the coin while "United States of America" appears only once.