Story highlights Zoo says it expects to reopen Sunday after the fire

More than 70 firefighters sent to the zoo to combat blaze

London (CNN) An aardvark has died and four meerkats are unaccounted for and presumed dead after a blaze broke out Saturday morning at ZSL London Zoo, forcing its closure, the zoo said.

"All other animals in the vicinity are being monitored closely by our vets, but early signs suggest they have not been affected. We will continue to monitor them over the coming days," the zoo said. "We are all naturally devastated by this, but are immensely grateful to the fire brigade, who reacted quickly to the situation to bring the fire under control."

The zoo -- an iconic London attraction in Regent's Park -- was closed to visitors Saturday, but after consulting with fire experts, it said it's confident it can open safely on Sunday morning.

Latest update, ZSL London Zoo is closed today, due to a fire which was brought under control early this morning. All firefighters and staff are safe, sadly our aardvark Misha has died and four meerkats are currently unaccounted for. Find out more here: https://t.co/VU8N48bJSv — ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) December 23, 2017

The aardvark that died was identified as a female named Misha. According to the zoo's website, the termite-loving creature was about 10 years old. Aardvarks originate in sub-Saharan Africa and are nocturnal.

Read More