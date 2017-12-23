(CNN) It's a redo for the musician Mariah Carey, who will be making a grand return to Times Square to ring in the new year.

ABC announced Friday that Carey will sing during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" after her infamous performance at the 2016 event. "Take 2," the performer tweeted about her return.

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.' See you in Times Square!," Carey and Dick Clark Productions said in a joint statement.

During last year's event, Carey had a rare musical meltdown that included an audio track malfunction while she was reportedly lip-syncing to some of her biggest hits. Her team said Carey could not hear anything coming from her earpiece.

