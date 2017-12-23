Tropical Storm Tembin leaves dozens dead in the Philippines

Story highlights Tembin is the Philippines' second deadly tropical storm this month

(CNN) Tropical Storm Tembin was bearing down on another set of Philippine islands late Saturday, hours after unleashing devastating flooding and landslides that left at least 75 people dead on the southern island of Mindanao, authorities said.

Tembin, also known as Vinta in the Philippines, struck Friday, dropping more than 140 millimeters (5.5 inches) of rain in some parts of Mindanao, overwhelming artificial dams and sending floodwaters from mountainous areas down to communities below.

The Mindanao province of Lanao del Norte was especially hard-hit. Video there showed people holding onto ropes as they tried to cross a rushing, muddy river of floodwater that had crashed through a community.

Pictures distributed by Agence France-Presse showed rescuers wading through waist-high water as they escorted people to safer ground in the cities of Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

At least 30,000 people on Mindanao have gone to shelters, Mina Marasigan, spokeswoman of the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said Saturday.

