Story highlights The crash injured 18 people, including a young child

Police: The crash was deliberate, but there's no evidence of a terror link

(CNN) A driver who plowed into pedestrians on a busy street in Melbourne this week was charged with 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of endangering life, Australian police said Saturday.

The crash injured 18 people, including one young child, outside Melbourne's Flinders Street station during rush hour Thursday evening.

While the crash was deliberate, there was no evidence of a terror link, said Shane Patton, chief commissioner of Victoria Police.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Australian citizen of Afghan descent, was known to police for minor offenses, and had a history of drug use and mental health issues, authorities said.

He appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

