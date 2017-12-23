India bus crash kills 33 Hindu pilgrims

Story highlights The pilgrims were on their way to a Hindu temple

India's prime minister and president offer their condolences

(CNN) At least 33 pilgrims were killed on their way to a Hindu temple in northern India on Saturday after their bus plunged off a bridge, according to police.

The crash happened early Saturday in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan when the bus broke the railing on the bridge and plummeted into the Banas River, police said. Seven people were injured.

Police did not release any information on what caused the accident.

"Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. "My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2017

The bus was traveling from Hindaun in eastern Rajasthan to a Hindu temple in Sawai Madhopur, according to state media.

Read More