Dick Enberg, legendary sportscaster, dies

(CNN) Sportscaster Dick Enberg, the celebrated and beloved announcer who for decades delivered play-by-play of major American sports, often with his "Oh my!" catchphrase, has died, his family said. He was 82.

"TV sportscaster Richard Alan 'Dick' Enberg a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away yesterday," Enberg's attorney, Dennis Coleman, told CNN in a statement Friday on behalf of Enberg's family.

"The family is grateful for the kind thoughts and prayers of all of Dick's countless fans and dear friends," he said. "At this time we are all still processing the significant loss, and we ask for prayers and respectful privacy in the immediate aftermath of such untimely news."

"There will never be another Dick Enberg," said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. "As the voice of generations of fans, Dick was a masterful storyteller, a consummate professional and a true gentleman. He was one of the true legends of our business."

Enberg died Thursday morning at his home in San Diego's La Jolla neighborhood, his wife Barbara said, according to The San Diego Union Tribune. She is quoted as saying he didn't get off a flight in Boston, where they were to meet. She said Enberg appeared to have been awaiting a car to take him to the San Diego airport when he died.

"He was dressed with his bags packed at the door," she is quoted as saying. "We think it was a heart attack."

Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports, on the passing of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg pic.twitter.com/rPckzAcaX3 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 22, 2017

'We are immensely saddened'

Two years ago, Enberg won the Ford C. Frick Award, the baseball Hall of Fame honor for excellence in broadcasting. He also earned honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

RIP to someone who I felt honored to work with and considered a friend.. Dick Enberg. Will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/wrBLWp2OTI — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) December 22, 2017

"We are immensely saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg," Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and Managing Partner Peter Seidler said in a statement.

"Dick was an institution in the industry for 60 years and we were lucky enough to have his iconic voice behind the microphone for Padres games for nearly a decade," they said. "On behalf of our entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Barbara, and the entire Enberg family."

If there was a Mount Rushmore of LA Sports Announcers, Dick Enberg is on it with Chick Hearn, Vin Scully and Bob Miller. Rams, Angels, UCLA, NBC, and so much more. Was the first famous announcer I ever met, and he couldn't have been nicer. Definition of a gentleman. RIP. — John Ireland (@LAIreland) December 22, 2017

'Our hearts are heavy'

"Nobody carried their love for Central Michigan as far and wide and as Dick Enberg," associate vice president and athletics director Michael Alford said, according to a CMU Athletics tweet.

Enberg earned master's and doctorate degrees from Indiana University and voiced the first radio broadcast of the Little 500, the bicycle race featured in the film "Breaking Away," according to the Walk of Fame organization. For a time, he called Indiana Hoosiers basketball and football games.

NBC Sports statement on Dick Enberg:



"Dick Enberg's voice and style brought sports into America's living rooms in an indelibly memorable way for generations, and we're very proud of his exceptional work. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues." — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) December 22, 2017

Enberg also did play-by-play for baseball's California Angels and the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. He called UCLA Bruins basketball games during their string of NCAA titles in the '60s and '70s, led by Coach John Wooden.

He called the 1979 Final Four championship game between Michigan State and Indiana State. The game, won by Michigan State, is famous for the rivalry between top players, Michigan State's Magic Johnson and Indiana State's Larry Bird.

We mourn the passing of broadcast legend Dick Enberg. He left an indelible imprint on sports, enriching the experience for fans everywhere. His contributions to college sports included a passion for academics. Our sympathies are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/uEB2gChL4f — NCAA (@NCAA) December 22, 2017

Enberg handled the January 1968 Houston-UCLA basketball game at the Astrodome, famously known as the "The Game of the Century." Houston ended UCLA's winning streak in what was the first regular season national broadcast in prime time.

"That was the platform from which college basketball's popularity was sent into the stratosphere," Enberg said, according to ESPN and other sources.

"The '79 game, the Magic-Bird game, everyone wants to credit that as the greatest game of all time That was just the booster rocket that sent it even higher. ... UCLA, unbeaten; Houston, unbeaten. And then the thing that had to happen, and Coach Wooden hated when I said this, but UCLA had to lose. That became a monumental event."