5 things for December 22: Shutdown, UN, Catalonia, Papa John's, life expectancy

1. Government shutdown

What a government shutdown means for you

2. United Nations

The UN brushed off Haley's threat and overwhelmingly approved the resolution 128 to 9, with 35 nations abstaining. Trump had threatened to cut off foreign aid to any country that voted for the resolution, and Haley said the US "will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world's largest contribution" to the UN. A State Department spokeswoman said the US would "explore various options" following the UN vote.

3. Catalonia

4. Papa John's

The pizza chain has a new daddy after founder and chief executive John Schnatter announced he's stepping down (though he's staying on as chairman). No reason was given for the move, but it's been a rough year for the pizza chain. Sales are down, and Papa John's stock price dipped by almost a third. The company is also a big NFL sponsor, so it didn't go over well when Schnatter ripped NFL players over the National Anthem protests , which he also tied to the slumping sales.

5. Life expectancy

iSlow

If it seems your old Apple iPhone got really slow all of a sudden , it's not your imagination. Apple says it does this for your own good. Of course.

What menu item will McDonald's begin selling in Europe, in apparent defiance of its reputation as a binge option?

1) Zucchini fries

2) A McVegan burger

3) An Eight Pounder with Cheese

4) Tofu McNuggets

Santa school