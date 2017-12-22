Story highlights Video doesn't show train's crew using personal electronic devices, NTSB says

Investigation could take up to two years in derailment that killed three people

(CNN) The crew on the passenger train that derailed this week in Washington state was not seen using any personal electronic devices, an initial review from the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

The Amtrak Cascades train 501 derailed Monday near DuPont, Washington, and hurtled off an overpass onto Interstate 5, killing three people and injuring dozens more. The train was on its inaugural journey from Seattle to Portland, Oregon.

The NTSB review said the "lead locomotive's event data and video recorders were successfully downloaded with the manufacturer's assistance and processed" in Washington at the NTSB laboratory.

The review noted that "inward-facing video with audio captured the crew's actions and their conversations. A forward-facing video with audio captured conditions in front of the locomotive as well as external sounds."

The review made these other points:

