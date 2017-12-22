(CNN) Two former soccer officials from South America were found guilty Friday in connection with an international investigation of corruption in the sport.

Juan Angel Napout and Jose Maria Marin were convicted Friday in federal court in New York.

Judge Pamela Chen remanded the two defendants into custody after the verdict because prosecutors argued they were a serious flight risk. They will be sentenced in coming weeks.

They were among dozens of people arrested since 2015 by US investigators, who allege that millions of dollars in bribes were paid over two decades for marketing and media rights for tournaments and World Cup qualifying matches.

