The fine print of Trump's tax talking points

(CNN) For the first time since he took office a little more than 11 months ago, President Trump has signed into law sweeping new legislation -- a wide-ranging tax cut that will fundamentally remake the US tax code.

Perhaps most notably, the cuts favor corporations more than individuals and, over time, skew sharply in favor of the rich and big business. Trump's response has been, in many cases, to ignore those details and instead focus on the cuts he says will benefit lower-income taxpayers -- though he couldn't help but note on Friday that "corporations are literally going wild" over this.

Here are a few examples from his recent remarks:

Trump: "It's the largest -- I always say 'the most massive,' but it's the largest tax cut in the history of our country -- and reform, but tax cut."