(CNN) As the saga of Virginia's 94th House District race continues to unfold, Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds said her team is considering legal action if a ruling that resulted in a tie between her and her opponent is not undone.

Simonds appeared to have defeated Republican Del. David Yancey by one vote on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, a three-judge panel in charge of certifying a recount ruled that a ballot had initially been marked for Simonds, but the voter then crossed it out and marked it for Yancey. The race is now tied at 11,608 votes for each candidate.

Simonds argued that reclassifying the ballot did not follow regular procedure and accused her opponent's campaign of not playing by the rules.

"On Wednesday, the judges decided to allow my opponent to pull one vote and look at one vote. And that is not part of the recount process. My team followed the rules of the recount process. And the other side really didn't. So we are looking at our legal options for undoing that ruling," she said on CNN's "New Day."

"We think that Tuesday's result, which was decided by the electoral board and the volunteers from the registrar's office, that that result should stand," Simonds continued.

