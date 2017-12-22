Smartphones aren't a smart choice in middle school

Delaney Ruston, MD, is a primary care physician and documentary filmmaker. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Not too long ago, one of my daughter's middle-school teachers told me that my daughter was spending a lot of time on her phone during class. As a mother, this was concerning. But I was not surprised. I am a physician and filmmaker who dedicated my time to make the documentary "Screenagers: Growing up on in the Digital Age" precisely because I know how strongly tech tempts youth and how confused we are as a society about what to do about that.

This month, the Screenagers team and I completed a survey of people who had seen or were interested in the topic of our film to gather data on middle-school phone rules. More than 1,200 middle school parents in the United States responded. While parents who are on our email list and who responded to the survey may be more concerned about their kid's cell phone use than the general parent population, two particularly striking findings emerged:

● 55% of the parents who responded to our survey said their children's middle schools now allow cell phone use, with public schools being more likely than private schools to allow it.

● More than 80% of parents do not want their kids to use cell phones during school.

Recently, France announced it is banning cell phones in school for all students age 15 and under, starting next fall. From our survey, it seems that many US parents may be in favor of similar restrictions in the classroom. And it's not only parents who support "away for the day" policies, which require students to leave their phones out of reach -- so does science.