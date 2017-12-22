Breaking News

How each country voted at the UN on Jerusalem status resolution

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 6:25 AM ET, Fri December 22, 2017

(CNN)US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was condemned by 128 countries in a United Nations vote Thursday.

Nine countries supported the US' decision, 35 abstained and another 21 did not participate in the vote.
Turkey and Yemen co-sponsored the draft resolution which called on all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.
Later Thursday, a "Save the Date" invitation from US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was sent to the 64 countries who did not support the resolution to attend a reception to thank them for their "friendship to the United States."
    Here's how each of the countries voted, according to the UN:
    Voted "No" to the resolution: 9
    Guatemala
    Honduras
    Israel
    Marshall Islands
    Micronesia
    Nauru
    Palau
    Togo
    US
    Abstained: 35
    Antigua and Barbuda
    Argentina
    Australia
    Bahamas
    Benin
    Bhutan
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Cameroon
    Canada
    Colombia
    Croatia
    Czech Republic
    Dominican Republic
    Equatorial Guinea
    Fiji
    Haiti
    Hungary
    Jamaica
    Latvia
    Lesotho
    Kiribati
    Malawi
    Mexico
    Panama
    Paraguay
    Philippines
    Poland
    Romania
    Rwanda
    Solomon Islands
    South Sudan
    Trinidad and Tobago
    Tuvalu
    Uganda
    Vanuatu
    Voted "Yes" to the resolution: 128
    Afghanistan
    Albania
    Algeria
    Andorra
    Angola
    Armenia
    Austria
    Azerbaijan
    Bahrain
    Bangladesh
    Barbados
    Belarus
    Belgium
    Belize
    Bolivia
    Botswana
    Brazil
    Brunei
    Bulgaria
    Burkina Faso
    Burundi
    Cape Verde
    Cambodia
    Chad
    Chile
    China
    Comoros
    Congo
    Costa Rica
    Cuba
    Cyprus
    Denmark
    Dijbouti
    Dominica
    Ecuador
    Egypt
    Eritrea
    Estonia
    Finland
    France
    Gabon
    Gambia
    Germany
    Ghana
    Greece
    Grenada
    Guinea
    Guyana
    Iceland
    India
    Indonesia
    Iran
    Iraq
    Ireland
    Italy
    Ivory Coast
    Japan
    Jordan
    Kazakhstan
    Kuwait
    Kyrgyzstan
    Laos
    Lebanon
    Liberia
    Libya
    Liechtenstein
    Lithuania
    Luxembourg
    Madagascar
    Malaysia
    Maldives
    Mali
    Malta
    Mauritania
    Mauritius
    Monaco
    Montenegro
    Morocco
    Mozambique
    Namibia
    Nepal
    Netherlands
    New Zealand
    Nicaragua
    Niger
    Nigeria
    North Korea
    Norway
    Oman
    Pakistan
    Papua New Guinea
    Peru
    Portugal
    Qatar
    Russia
    St Vincent and Grenadines
    Saudi Arabia
    Senegal
    Serbia
    Seychelles
    Singapore
    Slovakia
    Slovenia
    Somalia
    South Africa
    South Korea
    Spain
    Sri Lanka
    Sudan
    Suriname
    Sweden
    Switzerland
    Syria
    Tajikistan
    Tanzania
    Thailand
    Macedonia
    Tunisia
    Turkey
    United Arab Emirates
    United Kingdom
    Uruguay
    Uzbekistan
    Venezuela
    Vietnam
    Yemen
    Zimbabwe