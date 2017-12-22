How each country voted at the UN on Jerusalem status resolution

(CNN) US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was condemned by 128 countries in a United Nations vote Thursday.

Nine countries supported the US' decision, 35 abstained and another 21 did not participate in the vote.

Turkey and Yemen co-sponsored the draft resolution which called on all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

Later Thursday, a "Save the Date" invitation from US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was sent to the 64 countries who did not support the resolution to attend a reception to thank them for their "friendship to the United States."

Here's how each of the countries voted, according to the UN:

