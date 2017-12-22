2 Palestinians killed in Gaza 'Day of Rage'

(CNN) Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in demonstrations along the Gaza border, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Islamist group Hamas, which controls Gaza, called for a "Day of Rage" and joined other Palestinian factions in staging protests.

One of those killed was Zakariya Al-Kafarneh, 24, from Gaza, who was shot in the chest with live ammunition, the ministry said. The second victim has not yet been identified.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Read More