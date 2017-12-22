Russia-UK relations at 'a very low point' - Lavrov

Moscow (CNN) UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov acknowledged significant problems in their countries' relationship after meeting Friday in Moscow, but said they would seek to expand cooperation on international issues.

Johnson, who was making the first visit of a UK Foreign Secretary to Moscow in five years, said the "difficulties" could not be ignored but that the two nations "have to find a way forward."

Key points of contention include Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and its activities in cyberspace, Johnson said, speaking alongside Lavrov at a joint news conference.

However, the two nations have a shared objective of avoiding conflict on the Korean Peninsula and ensuring that North Korea does not have nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, Johnson said. They also both want to see peace in Syria, he said.

Lavrov said the talks were "extremely useful" and that he hoped they would help to normalize Russia-UK relations.

