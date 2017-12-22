Story highlights The Elizabeth Line will open in December 2018.

(CNN) December 2017 marks one year before Elizabeth Line trains start to whisk commuters under London's streets.

But the line is already having an impact on the London property market - triggering a spike in house prices near the stations, slashing commute times and opening new residential areas for commuters.

Royal Purple

The $20bn Elizabeth Line -- called Crossrail while it's still under construction -- will be named in honor of the UK's Queen Elizabeth. It will add a rather regal shade of purple to the red, yellow, green and blue-colored lines on London's famous Tube map, and a much-needed 10% expansion to Central London's transport capacity.

The Elizabeth Line was named in honor of the UK's Queen Elizabeth II.

The Elizabeth Line will open in stages over the course of a year, with the entire line due to be operational by December 2019. Trains will run from Reading, west of London, and Heathrow Airport, before descending underground into tunnels, with stops at well-known London locations including Paddington Station, Bond Street and Liverpool Street Station. From central London, the trains will continue eastwards, passing through Canary Wharf, with its cluster of skyscrapers, and heading out to stations deep in the county of Essex -- a total journey of over 60 miles.

