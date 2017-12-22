Daniel Day-Lewis stitches together chilly 'Phantom Thread'

(CNN) If "Phantom Thread" truly does represent Daniel Day-Lewis' announced swan-song from acting, he heads into retirement on a high note in terms of his performance. The movie itself -- reuniting the star and director Paul Thomas Anderson -- is a sumptuous but chilly affair, meticulously stitched together, but intriguing without being emotionally involving.

In fact, the thumbnail review of the movie goes something like this: For those who worship at the cult of Anderson, and who swooned at the director and actor's last collaboration "There Will Be Blood," go buy tickets right now. Others who are more reserved in their admiration can probably wait until this almost-claustrophobic film comes to a smaller, more convenient screen.

It's the mid-1950s, and Day-Lewis plays Reynolds Woodcock (the name sounds like an old financial firm), an unbearably particular dress designer who caters to the London elite. A self-described "confirmed" and "incurable" bachelor, he's in the process of shedding the latest attractive muse in his life when he stumbles upon a waitress, Alma (Vicky Krieps), and draws the wide-eye lass into his orbit.

Before long, Alma is sharing a home with Reynolds and his imperious sister, Cyril (Lesley Manville), who is vital to creating an environment in which her brother can work, and in her own way, she's every bit as clenched and formidable. In a microcosm of the entire film, Alma's attempt to do something nice for him -- by sending everyone out of the house and cooking dinner -- goes completely awry, largely because he can't abide any change in his routine.

