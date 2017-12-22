What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)A dying veteran's wish comes true. A dance party erupts at an airport. And a family gets a cool gift from Tom Hanks. Here's this week's politics-free news.
Netflix and 'Will you marry me?'
This guy is changing the game! Conor's girlfriend Kamela is a big fan of the show 'Santa Clarita Diet' so he got Drew Barrymore's help to pop the question -- on Netflix.
The lovely (royal) couple
Speaking of engagements, here are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official photos! A-D-O-R-A-B-L-E.
Impromptu dance-off at the airport
Sometimes while you wait for your flight, you just gotta dance! It's even better when an airport employee joins in on the fun.
'Snowbaby' born from embryo frozen 25 years ago
Emma Wren Gibson is the result of an embryo frozen in 1992. Which makes the embryo just a year younger than the mother who birthed her.
Tom Hanks gives typewriter to family
This Christmas, thank you notes from the de Peyster family will be one of a kind. The family asked Tom Hanks for a vintage typewriter and he obliged - with a few fun conditions.
Veteran gets dying wish to see 'The Last Jedi'
The Force is strong with this community! First responders came together to escort Air Force veteran Ron Villemaire to the theatre to watch the new 'Star Wars' movie.