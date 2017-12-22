(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump signed the GOP tax bill into law, keeping his promise to deliver Americans a tax cut by Christmas. The President also signed the resolution to keep the government open until January 19 before heading to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas break.
-- The United Nations adopted tough new sanctions on North Korea.
-- Americans feel more positive about the fight against ISIS than they have since 2014, a new CNN poll finds.
-- Six bodies were found hanging from bridges near two main international airports and highways that lead to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.
-- We continue to learn more details about the deadly Amtrak train crash in Washington state.
-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said other countries may follow the US's lead and move their embassies to Jerusalem.
-- The back-and-forth, single-vote saga of the Virginia delegate race continues as the Democratic candidate and her team consider legal action.
-- Regional elections gave pro-independence parties a majority in Catalonia's parliament, making it clear there is no easy way out of Spain's worst political crisis in decades.
-- Bitcoin lost a third of its value in 24 hours. Is the mania over?
-- Sportscaster Dick Enberg died at 82.