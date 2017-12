(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The United Nations adopted tough new sanctions on North Korea.

-- Americans feel more positive about the fight against ISIS than they have since 2014, a new CNN poll finds.

-- Six bodies were found hanging from bridges near two main international airports and highways that lead to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

-- We continue to learn more details about the deadly Amtrak train crash in Washington state.

-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said other countries may follow the US's lead and move their embassies to Jerusalem

-- The back-and-forth, single-vote saga of the Virginia delegate race continues as the Democratic candidate and her team consider legal action