Where to find a Meghan Markle style diamond in Africa

The main pit of the Jwaneng diamond mine in Botswana, November 2015

A worker inspects a 300-tonne truck at the Jwaneng diamond mine in Botswana, November 2015

Trucks cross in the main pit of the Jwaneng diamond mine in Botswana, November 2015

The entrance to the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales office in Gaborone, Botswana. De Beers moved its sales facility to the Southern African country in 2013.

An employee inspects rough diamonds at De Beers' Global Sightholder Sales facility in Gaborone, the largest inspection and valuation operation in the world.

Rough diamonds await inspection at De Beers' Global Sightholder Sales facility in Gaborone, Botswana

De Beers employees inspect diamonds aggregated from the company's global supply in Gaborone, Botswana. The company moved 82 experts and their families from London to set up the facility in 2013.

'Special' stones -- diamonds at least 10 carats in weight -- await valuation at De Beers' Global Sightholder Sales operation in Gaborone, Botswana.

KGK Diamonds' factory in Gaborone, Botswana. The company opened its cutting and polishing operations in September 2015, while many in the industry are scaling back.

A diamond is prepared for polishing at KGK Diamonds factory in Gaborone, Botswana

KGK Diamonds employees cut the final facets on round cut diamonds at the company's Gaborone factory.