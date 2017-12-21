Photos: The week in 34 photos US President Donald Trump gathers with Republican lawmakers at the White House on Wednesday, December 20, to celebrate the passage of a GOP-led tax plan . The public ceremony spotlighted the most sweeping overhaul of the US tax system in more than 30 years. Hide Caption 1 of 35

A Palestinian man, wearing what appears to be an explosive belt, is carried into an ambulance on Friday, December 15, after he was shot by Israeli forces in the Ramallah neighborhood of al-Bireh in the West Bank. Israeli police say the man -- identified as Mohammad Ameen Aqel, who later died from his wounds -- was shot after carrying out a stabbing attack on a border police officer during a demonstration. Police have not said whether they believe the belt Aqel was wearing was real or fake. Protests have reignited in the region following a decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Thursday, December 21, shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in one of their official engagement photos captured at Frogmore House in Windsor, England. The couple, who announced their engagement last month, are due to marry on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London.

A zoo staff member feeds crocodiles as visitors look on at the Malabon Zoo in Malabon, Philippines, on Thursday, December 21. Owner Manny Tangco -- bottom right, holding a megaphone and wearing a Santa Claus hat -- held a Christmas event at the zoo and gave select visitors a tour ahead of the holidays.

Photos: The week in 34 photos Hide Caption 5 of 35

Karim Abdel Rahman is seen with wounds on his head and eye in Eastern Ghouta, Syria , on Friday, December 15. The 2-month-old lost an eye in an October airstrike, which also killed his mother. Diplomats and aid workers have posted pictures of themselves, covering one eye with their hand, in solidarity with the boy, and the hashtag #solidaritywithkarim has gained international attention on social media.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Riyad Mansour, the permanent observer of Palestine to the UN, attend a General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday, December 21. The UN voted overwhelmingly to condemn US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, despite threats from the United States to pull funding from the world body.

Cars from an Amtrak train spill onto Interstate 5 after the passenger train derailed near DuPont, Washington , on Monday, December 18. The Cascades 501 train was traveling at 80 mph in a 30-mph zone when it crashed, killing three and injuring some 100 others.

Rusty Smith stands outside his home in Flores Flats, near Montecito, California, on Sunday, December 17. A spate of California wildfires has destroyed an area larger than New York City and Boston -- combined. And with about 60% of the colossal Thomas Fire contained, the end may be a long way off. The California wildfires by the numbers

Pope Francis blows out a candle in celebration of his 81st birthday during an event with children at the Vatican on Sunday, December 17.

Ines Arrimadas, leader of the liberal Ciutadans Party in Catalonia, casts her vote in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, December 21. Voters in the Spanish region of Catalonia have backed pro-independence parties in the elections -- with more than 97% of the vote counted -- dealing a major blow to leaders in Madrid, which has been desperate to quell the separatist movement.

A Pakistani man mourns the death of a relative in a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, after suicide bombers attacked a Methodist church during a service on Sunday, December 17. The attack left seven people dead and more than 20 others injured, authorities say.

The Russian Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft lifts off from the launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday, December 17, carrying members of Expedition 54 and 55 to the International Space Station.

Travelers sleep at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Monday, December 18, the day after a massive power outage brought operations to a halt. The outage, which affected all airport operations, started with a fire in a Georgia Power underground electrical facility, Mayor Kasim Reed said. An estimated 30,000 people were affected.

A crew member of MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, carries a migrant baby during a mid-sea transfer of migrants in the central Mediterranean, off the coast of Libya, on Saturday, December 16. The baby was being passed to crew members of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Médecins Sans Frontières.

Ballet dancer Deborah Ribeiro performs during a protest demanding pay for the employees of Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, December 18.

Relatives of K-pop superstar Kim Jong-hyun weep during his funeral in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, December 21. The 27-year-old SHINee lead singer killed himself on Monday, December 18, at a studio apartment in the Gangnam district of Seoul.

Fourteen-month-old Hudson Walsh shares an ice cream cone with his dog Sammy in Adelaide, South Australia, on Monday, December 18.

A rescue worker walks over mud in Villa Santa Lucia, near Chaitén in southern Chile, after a landslide caused by heavy rains devastated the area on Monday, December 18. At least five people were killed and 15 are still missing after the landslide swept through the remote village, the country's president said.

A person lights a candle at a memorial in Berlin, marking the first anniversary of a terrorist attack at a Christmas market on Tuesday, December 19. Twelve people were killed in December 2016 and at least 48 were wounded when a man driving a tractor-trailer rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market filled with holiday shoppers in Berlin.

Chilean president-elect Sebastian Pinera and his wife, Cecilia Morel, celebrate his victory with family and supporters outside a hotel in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday, December 17. The conservative billionaire who governed the South American nation from 2010 to 2014 defeated leftist candidate Alejandro Guillier during a second round of voting and will serve another term as the country's leader.

Pope Francis attends the funeral Mass of Cardinal Bernard Law at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Thursday, December 21. The Pope offered a short benediction at the funeral, a move that disappointed some sex-abuse survivors who said the pontiff should not dignify Law, the former Boston archbishop who resigned in disgrace over the Catholic Church's sex-abuse scandal.

A tourist takes a photo from the "Peak Walk" suspension bridge in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, December 20. The bridge, which is 107 meters long and 80 centimeters wide (about 351 feet long and 31 inches wide), is one of the world's first and connects two mountain peaks.

Whirling dervishes take part in a Sema prayer ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of Rumi in Istanbul on Sunday, December 17. Rumi was a 13th-century Persian Sunni Muslim poet and the founder of Sufism, a mystical form of Islam.

Opposition lawmakers set off smoke bombs in Parliament during a vote for the new temporary general prosecutor in Tirana, Albania, on Monday, December 18.

A South Korean Marine aims his rifle during a joint winter drill with United States Marines in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday, December 19.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem on Tuesday, December 19.

An overturned tour bus is seen after the bus crashed in Mahahual, Mexico, on Tuesday, December 19. Five Americans and one Canadian have been identified in the fatal crash . Prosecutor Miguel Ángel Pech Cen said preliminary evidence suggests the bus may have been speeding. The bus driver was hospitalized and could face criminal charges, the state prosecutor said.

New members of the National Police parade during their graduation ceremony from the Police Academy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday, December 18.

A bridal party makes its way through a snowstorm in Philadelphia on Friday, December 15.

Students take part in a demonstration against government school reforms in Milan, Italy, on Friday, December 15.

Xiang Xiang is pulled by her mother, Shin Shin, at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Tuesday, December 19. Xiang Xiang, a 6-month-old giant panda, made her debut Tuesday in a limited public viewing for avid fans who obtained tickets through a highly competitive lottery process.

A group walks out of a federal courthouse in Las Vegas on Wednesday, December 20. From left are Ammon Bundy, Ryan Payne, Jeanette Finicum, Ryan Bundy, Angela Bundy, and Jamie Bundy. Chief US District Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case against Cliven Bundy, his sons Ryan and Ammon, and Payne. In February 2016 , embattled rancher Cliven Bundy and four others -- including his sons, who led the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon -- were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from a 2014 armed standoff.

A damaged vehicle is seen at the scene of an incident on Flinders Street in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, December 21. The driver of the car, who plowed into Christmas shoppers, had a history of drug use and mental health issues, police said. Eighteen people were injured, including at least one child.