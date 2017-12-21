The week in 34 photos

A zoo staff member feeds crocodiles as visitors look on at the Malabon Zoo in Malabon, Philippines, on Thursday, December 21. Owner Manny Tangco -- bottom right, holding a megaphone and wearing a Santa Claus hat -- held a Christmas event at the zoo and gave select visitors a tour ahead of the holidays.
Pope Francis blows out a candle in celebration of his 81st birthday during an event with children at the Vatican on Sunday, December 17.
The Russian Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft lifts off from the launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday, December 17, carrying members of Expedition 54 and 55 to the International Space Station.
A crew member of MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, carries a migrant baby during a mid-sea transfer of migrants in the central Mediterranean, off the coast of Libya, on Saturday, December 16. The baby was being passed to crew members of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Médecins Sans Frontières.
Ballet dancer Deborah Ribeiro performs during a protest demanding pay for the employees of Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, December 18.
Fourteen-month-old Hudson Walsh shares an ice cream cone with his dog Sammy in Adelaide, South Australia, on Monday, December 18.
A tourist takes a photo from the "Peak Walk" suspension bridge in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, December 20. The bridge, which is 107 meters long and 80 centimeters wide (about 351 feet long and 31 inches wide), is one of the world's first and connects two mountain peaks.
Whirling dervishes take part in a Sema prayer ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of Rumi in Istanbul on Sunday, December 17. Rumi was a 13th-century Persian Sunni Muslim poet and the founder of Sufism, a mystical form of Islam.
Opposition lawmakers set off smoke bombs in Parliament during a vote for the new temporary general prosecutor in Tirana, Albania, on Monday, December 18.
A South Korean Marine aims his rifle during a joint winter drill with United States Marines in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday, December 19.
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem on Tuesday, December 19.
New members of the National Police parade during their graduation ceremony from the Police Academy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday, December 18.
A bridal party makes its way through a snowstorm in Philadelphia on Friday, December 15.
Students take part in a demonstration against government school reforms in Milan, Italy, on Friday, December 15.
Xiang Xiang is pulled by her mother, Shin Shin, at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Tuesday, December 19. Xiang Xiang, a 6-month-old giant panda, made her debut Tuesday in a limited public viewing for avid fans who obtained tickets through a highly competitive lottery process.