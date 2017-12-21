Story highlights Police: Video showed Williams didn't violate other driver's right of way

(CNN) No charges will be filed against tennis star Venus Williams and a second driver over a car crash that left one dead in June, Florida authorities said Wednesday.

The accident, in which the other driver's Hyundai Accent crashed into Williams' Toyota Sequoia, left Jerome Barson dead. It injured his wife, Linda, who was driving when the crash happened at an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens.

An investigation supported by video surveillance showed Williams did not violate the other driver's right of way, the Palm Beach Gardens Police said in an investigative report obtained by CNN affiliate WPBF.

"Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case," the report said.

