Story highlights She can appeal for release in July 2020 and, if approved, would move to outpatient care

The teen and her friend were accused of stabbing a classmate 19 times in 2014

(CNN) Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin teens charged in the 2014 "Slenderman" stabbing of a classmate, will be committed to state mental care for 25 years, a judge ordered Thursday.

According to Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren's ruling, Weier, 16, will spend at least three years at a mental health facility before she can ask to be discharged. If doctors deem she can be released for outpatient care, she could then be under state supervision until she is 37.

If doctors don't approve her release she will stay at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

Attorney Maura McMahon hopes her client will be able to live among the community beginning in July 2020.

"If she is continuing on doing well," McMahon told reporters, "taking any medication that is required, meeting with her therapist ... I'm hoping going to college, getting a job, all the wonderful things that she wants to do, she'll remain out of custody but being supervised by her agent."

Read More