Miss Iraq 'disappointed' in Iraqi government after selfie blowback

Story highlights Sarah Idan, Miss Iraq, took a selfie with Miss Israel in November

The countries' fraught histories caused a fierce blowback

(CNN) When Sarah Idan posted a selfie on Instagram with her new friend at the Miss Universe pageant, she certainly didn't expect to spark an international incident.

But because Idan, Miss Iraq, took the photo with Miss Israel, the photo set off a backlash from officials and online commenters that included death threats.

"When I posted the photo, I didn't really expect that it would create this much of a controversy," she said.

Speaking on CNN International on Thursday, Idan retraced the events of last month's Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. On November 13, she posed for a selfie with Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman, during a pre-pageant photo shoot. Both contestants then posted photos of the encounter

"Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel," Idan wrote as the caption, adding several heart emojis.

