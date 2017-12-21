Coroner: All Las Vegas victims died from gunshot wounds

(CNN) All 58 people who were killed in the Las Vegas shooting died from gunshot wounds, according to Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg.

Their deaths were ruled homicides. The findings from the coroner's office reveal that none of the victims died from other types of injuries while trying to escape the scene. Many of the victims died from shots to the head and chest, according to a list of causes of death published by CNN affiliate KVVU.

The death of the gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, was ruled a suicide. He shot himself in the mouth, according to Fudenberg.

More than two months have passed since the October 1 massacre at a country music festival, and authorities are still struggling to determine why the gunman fired on a packed crowd of concertgoers.

The gunman's brain had been sent to Stanford University for examination.