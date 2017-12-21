After miscarriage, Texas woman killed a mom and took her baby, police say

Story highlights Texas woman who had miscarriage allegedly killed a new mother and took her baby

Carolina Flores Miranda, 33, was fatally stabbed on December 19

(CNN) A Texas woman who wanted to hide a recent miscarriage now faces a capital murder charge after Houston Police said she killed a new mother and took her baby daughter as her own.

The six-week-old baby was found healthy and unharmed on Thursday and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Erika Jisela Miranda-Alvarez, 28, was taken into custody and accused of fatally stabbing Carolina Miranda Flores, 33, in her home on Tuesday and then abducting her daughter Shamali Flores. Alvarez was friends with the victim's brother, police said.

Alvarez could face the death penalty if convicted on the capital murder charge. It was not immediately clear if Alvarez had an attorney.

Alvarez was due to give birth in January but suffered a miscarriage, according to police. She continued to fake her pregnancy with loved ones and, on Tuesday, showed up with a baby she claimed was hers, police said.

