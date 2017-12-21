Story highlights Bannon became increasingly disillusioned by Trump's leadership style, sources told Gabriel Sherman in a Vanity Fair article posted Thursday

A source who works for Bannon told CNN, "Steve Bannon is 100% not running for president"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon became increasingly disillusioned by Trump's leadership style, sources told Gabriel Sherman in a Vanity Fair article posted Thursday.

Bannon, who in August declared , "The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over," after he left his White House job, told people in private that he was disappointed in Trump's chaotic leadership style, according to the article.

A White House official told Vanity Fair that Trump, in turn, saw Bannon as a self-promoter and just a "guy who works for him."

Bannon also told a friend in November that he believes his former boss has since "lost a step."

