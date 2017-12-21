Story highlights Patti LaBelle had a hell of a time trying to get through a 1996 performance of "This Christmas"

Her background singers were late and the cue cards were mixed up

She powered through like a champ

(CNN) We all have our off days. For Patti LaBelle, that off day just happened to be in front of an audience and also on tape forever.

This week, we're taking a look back at LaBelle's now-infamous and eminently watchable performance at the 1996 National Christmas Tree lighting. In the video above, LaBelle is just a testament to the art of rolling with it.

These are the most memorable moments, although I highly recommend watching the whole thing

The first indication we are in for a trip comes when LaBelle jumps the gun and walks onto the stage before her introduction is over. She opens her mouth, shocked, when she realizes this fact, then turns to walk off stage, hand in the air as if to say "my bad."

After her triumphant return to the stage, she charges confidently into the first line of "This Christmas." After, of course, the music starts too soon.

