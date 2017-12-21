Mattis visits troops at Guantanamo Bay base for holidays

Washington (CNN) Defense Secretary James Mattis is visiting troops at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station for the holiday, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"Secretary Mattis is currently visiting with troops at Guantanamo Bay for the holidays to thank them for their service," Pentagon spokesman COL Rob Manning told CNN.

The Associated Press accompanied Mattis and was first to report on his trip. Defense Department Spokesperson Sue Gough also confirmed the secretary's travel to CNN on Thursday.

Multiple officials told CNN that Mattis was there only to visit troops and not to discuss detainee policy or inspect detention facilities.

Guantanamo Bay Naval Station, or "Gitmo," has been the center of political controversy for several years. Former President Barack Obama announced intentions to close the detention center when he was first elected, however, it still remains open and President Donald Trump has endorsed the continued, and perhaps expanded, use of the facility.

