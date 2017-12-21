Story highlights Lawmakers want to reform aspects of the Congressional Accountability Act

The bill would aim to make more transparent the process for handling claims

(CNN) House lawmakers have delayed plans to unveil a sweeping proposal that would change the decades-old law that put in place the system through which sexual harassment, discrimination and other workplace related claims on Capitol Hill are handled.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers including Reps. Gregg Harper and Robert Brady, the top Republican and Democrat on the House Administration Committee; as well as Reps. Jackie Speier of California and Bradley Byrne of Alabama said Thursday that they planned to introduce legislation to reform aspects of the Congressional Accountability Act when Congress reconvenes in January. It had been expected this week before lawmakers left Washington, and lawmakers said they are getting very close to releasing their legislation and are just solidifying the final text.

The forthcoming legislation is expected to make members liable for settlements, as well as to increase transparency throughout the process. It will also seek to make the reporting and dispute resolution process for congressional employees and to add protections for employees who file claims under the Congressional Accountability Act.

"The Committee on House Administration will hold a markup as soon as Congress returns and will report the bill to the full House," the lawmakers said. "Our position from the beginning of this review and reform process has been: One case of sexual harassment is one case too many. We need to get these reforms right and ensure we are paving a path forward for a safer and productive congressional workplace."

The 1995 law created the Office of Compliance, the congressional office that handles workplace-related disputes involving members of Congress and congressional employees , including harassment and discrimination claims. The Office of Compliance also controls what was until recently a little-known fund that is used to settle claims, including those involving sexual harassment.

