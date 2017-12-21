Mary Norwood concedes defeat in Atlanta mayoral race

Story highlights "I believe it is the right thing to do to move on," Norwood says

Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race by a narrow margin

(CNN) Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood conceded the race two weeks after the election runoff, saying she will not contest the results despite earlier calls for a recount.

Norwood had asked for a recount after results showed her opponent, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, winning by a narrow margin in the December 5 runoff.

But in a change of mind, the independent candidate conceded late Wednesday night, saying while she believes there were vote irregularities, she will not contest the results.

"For the future of this city, I believe it is the right thing to do to move on and hold a new administration accountable to serve this great city well," she said in a video posted online.

"I thank everyone who came forward to report polling situations and ballot issues that were concerning."

Read More