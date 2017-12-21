Yes, Apple is slowing your old iPhone. But it's not a conspiracy

Charles Arthur is a freelance journalist who is writing "Cyber Wars," a book on hacking incidents, to be published in May 2018 by Kogan Page. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) So now Apple has confirmed what customers have long complained about: When you upgrade the software on your old iPhone, it can make it run slower.

But the upgrade doesn't always make that happen. It's only if the battery is in poor condition, so that it can't retain enough charge to handle a sudden surge in demand from the processor. (Phone processors don't work flat-out all the time; it helps the battery life enormously if they cut their power demands until it's needed.) The deliberate slowdown is being treated by consumers as evidence of a grand conspiracy by Apple to make people upgrade their phones. But consumers are wrong.

What used to happen was that you'd be using your aging iPhone, you'd upgrade the software, and then when you were getting low on charge, and, say, you began playing a game that made big demands of the processor, then the phone would abruptly shut off.

When Apple realized this was happening (because it could see it from the data sent anonymously back about phone performance), it added some code into later releases, so that if the processor made those hefty demands of the battery, it would be slowed down. That seems to have been added in February 2017, with iOS 10.2.1, which stopped "sudden shutdowns" of iPhone 6S models.

Yes, Apple is doing it on purpose. And it hasn't been telling people about it; people have been inferring that something is slowing their phones down, and that it's the new software. Correct, so far.

