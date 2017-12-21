London (CNN) A British lawmaker says there is a "glimmer of hope" for jailed British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after reports she may have been deemed eligible for early release.

Tulip Sadiq, Zaghari-Ratcliffe's local MP, welcomed news of a potential change in her status, saying it had given the imprisoned mother a "real boost of positive energy."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in Tehran in April 2016 and given a five-year sentence on espionage charges that she and her family vehemently deny.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, whose fumbled language earlier this year shone a light on Zaghari-Ratcliffe's predicament, raised the case on a visit to the Iranian capital two weeks ago.

Her sister Rebecca Jones, said on Thursday that Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Iranian lawyer was cautiously optimistic at what appeared to be a change in her status.

Richard Ratcliffe and wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.