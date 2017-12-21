Catalan crisis: No mood for compromise after close vote

Story highlights Pro-independence parties won 70 seats in the election, enough to form a coalition government

(CNN) The day after elections in Catalonia deepened the split between its separatist parties and the Spanish government, both sides are in a defiant mood.

The elections gave the three pro-independence parties a slight majority in the regional Parliament, underscoring the resilience of their vote after three months of upheaval. After a record turnout of over 80%, they won 70 of the 135 seats, compared with 72 in the 2015 elections.

But again they won a fraction less than half of the total votes cast (nearly 48%), slightly less than they did in 2015. The party of former Catalan President Carlos Puigdemont won 34 seats -- even though he has been in self-imposed exile in Belgium since October.

Puigdemont described the vote as a slap in the face for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

"We have won this election in exceptional circumstances, with candidates in prison, with the government in exile and without having the same resources as the state," Puigdemont said in Brussels.

