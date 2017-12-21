Why Zac Efron chose 'The Greatest Showman' for his musical comeback

(CNN) After nearly a decade break from movie musicals, Zac Efron is making his return to the genre a meaningful one.

Efron told CNN his decision to star in "The Greatest Showman" alongside Hugh Jackman boiled down to two factors: the director, Michael Gracey and the movie's message of inclusion.

Efron plays Phillip Carlyle, a performer and business partner of P.T. Barnum, who launches what will eventually become the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Efron's character falls in love with Anne Wheeler, a mixed-race trapeze artist played by Zendaya. Phillip and Anne's interracial relationship courts controversy in the film and Efron wanted to use their love story to send a message to viewers.

"That was one of the most important things to get across with this role and one of the most profoundly important things that Zendaya and I wanted to both get across and felt capable of in this part," Efron told CNN. "What else can you do through a musical other than spread love and communicate a message that you really care about?"

Read More