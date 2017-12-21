'The Post' writers: It's 'not a liberal movie'

(CNN) Steven Spielberg's new film "The Post" is many things.

It's the story of a woman navigating her role as a powerful leader in a male-dominated industry. It's a suspense-filled tale about commitment to the truth. It's a mirror in which, politically and otherwise, 1971 looks strikingly like the first cousin of 2017. It's what screenwriter Liz Hannah jokes is "the most gripping business school movie you'll ever watch."

But what it isn't, according to fellow screenwriter Josh Singer? A so-called "liberal movie."

That's because as Singer, already an Academy Award winner for penning "Spotlight," about the Boston Globe's efforts to expose decades of child sex abuse and systematic failure within the Catholic Church, thinks the documents at the center of "The Post" were damning on all sides.

"The [Pentagon] Papers were non partisan," he told CNN recently. "They were about a functioning democracy, and that's how we feel about the movie. I think a functioning democracy needs institutional journalism, needs a strong Fourth Estate to serve as a check on power."

