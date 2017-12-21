Christopher Plummer can't quite fix 'All the Money in the World'

(CNN) "All the Money in the World" certainly earns points -- and merits curiosity -- for its sheer logistics, having replaced Kevin Spacey at the eleventh hour in the wake of sexual-misconduct allegations. Yet Christopher Plummer's admirable performance and the high degree of difficulty aren't enough to make director Ridley Scott's movie about the famous 1973 kidnapping feel as if it delivers a wholly satisfactory payoff.

Inspired by the real-life abduction of billionaire J. Paul Getty's 16-year-old grandson, the liberties that the film takes become especially pronounced during the climactic act. While Plummer's portrayal of Getty as an imperious, penny-pinching plutocrat has a timely aspect in this age of income disparity, those very qualities border on caricature, as the movie's sympathies reside with Getty's daughter-in-law Gail, played by Michelle Williams.

Say this much: Excising Spacey and subbing in Plummer in a matter of weeks was no small undertaking. It's a major role, and the movie (adapted by David Scarpa from a book by John Pearson) is actually strongest during its first third, when Plummer's Getty figures most prominently in the story.

After that, the contortions surrounding the kidnapping, and Gail's efforts to gain her son's release with the help of Getty's fixer, Fletcher Chace (Mark Wahlberg), become more conventional, building to a thriller-like conclusion that seeks to ratchet up the tension but proves so conspicuously crafted and Hollywood-ized as to sacrifice authenticity.

The young Paul Getty (Charlie Plummer, no relation to Christopher) is idling in Rome when he's suddenly dragged into a van, with the kidnappers demanding $17 million in ransom.

