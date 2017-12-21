Car hits pedestrians in Flinders Street, Melbourne

(CNN) A car struck at least a dozen pedestrians outside Melbourne's iconic Flinders Street station on Thursday afternoon, shutting down the center of Australia's second-largest city.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they had arrested the driver of the vehicle after it collided with "a number of pedestrians" between Elizabeth and Swanston streets.

Paramedics have taken 13 people to nearby hospitals, Ambulance Victoria said in a statement. Two others are being treated at the scene.

Melbourne: Pedestrians struck by vehicle outside Melbourne's Flinders Street Station. Driver arrested by police. #Melbourne #7News pic.twitter.com/gr3dKYzQcD — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) December 21, 2017

One of the injured was a pre-school age child who was taken to hospital with a head injury, and is in a serious condition, Ambulance Victoria said.

#BREAKING A number of pedestrians have been hit by a car near Flinders Street Station in Melbourne's CBD. https://t.co/lEhA0itF5e — ABC News (@abcnews) December 21, 2017

Flinders Street is one of Melbourne's busiest pedestrian roads, running between a major train station and the bustling city center.

