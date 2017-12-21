Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, December 21

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 2:17 PM ET, Thu December 21, 2017

(CNN)Happy winter! Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- What we're watching: A resolution on government spending. Republicans are trying to avoid a government shutdown days ahead of the holidays. The House was set to vote sometime Thursday on a stopgap spending bill.
-- Despite warnings from the US ambassador, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly to condemn President Donald Trump's decision for the United States to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
-- The Pentagon has accused Russia of intentionally violating an agreement intended to prevent accidents in the skies over Syria.
    -- Bitcoin mania is reaching a whole new level of crazy.
    -- Life expectancy in the United States fell for a second year in a row. The reason? Opioids, which now claim more lives per year than breast cancer.
    -- The driver who plowed a car into Christmas shoppers in Melbourne, Australia, had mental health issues, police said, but there was no evidence of connections to terrorism.
    -- The cholera outbreak in Yemen reached a record 1 million suspected cases, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
    -- Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markel released a set of official engagement photos.
    -- It's #TBT with this hilarious moment from 1996 when Patti LaBelle had one a hell of a time getting through a performance of "This Christmas."