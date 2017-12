(CNN) Happy winter! Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- What we're watching: A resolution on government spending. Republicans are trying to avoid a government shutdown days ahead of the holidays. The House was set to vote sometime Thursday on a stopgap spending bill.

-- Despite warnings from the US ambassador, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly to condemn President Donald Trump's decision for the United States to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

-- The Pentagon has accused Russia of intentionally violating an agreement intended to prevent accidents in the skies over Syria.

-- Bitcoin mania is reaching a whole new level of crazy.

-- The driver who plowed a car into Christmas shoppers in Melbourne, Australia, had mental health issues , police said, but there was no evidence of connections to terrorism.

-- The cholera outbreak in Yemen reached a record 1 million suspected cases, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.