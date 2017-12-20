Breaking News

10 ways to give the gift of gratitude this holiday season

By Melonyce McAfee, CNN

Updated 12:49 PM ET, Wed December 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Top 10 CNN Hero for 2017 Stan Hays, the co-founder of Operation BBQ Relief, works to feed victims and first responders after disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Learn more about the efforts of Hays and the rest of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2017/11/01/cnn-heroes-top-10-reveal-orig-mc.cnn&quot;&gt;top 10 CNN Heroes for 2017&lt;/a&gt; by clicking through the gallery.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Top 10 CNN Hero for 2017 Stan Hays, the co-founder of Operation BBQ Relief, works to feed victims and first responders after disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Learn more about the efforts of Hays and the rest of the top 10 CNN Heroes for 2017 by clicking through the gallery.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Operation BBQ Relief has prepared more than 1.75 million meals for survivors and first responders. Volunteers show up after hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, fires and other disasters. More than 6,800 volunteers have joined the effort. &quot;It is people helping people the best way we know how,&quot; said Hays.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Operation BBQ Relief has prepared more than 1.75 million meals for survivors and first responders. Volunteers show up after hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, fires and other disasters. More than 6,800 volunteers have joined the effort. "It is people helping people the best way we know how," said Hays.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
While volunteering in Cambodia in 2014, then-college student Samir Lakhani saw that many rural communities did not have access to soap or hygiene education. Determined to change that, Samir set up hubs around the country to sanitize and recycle soap from local hotels and provide jobs. His organization, Eco-Soap Bank, has donated 186,698 bars of soap in less than three years and helped more than 666,562 people in need.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
While volunteering in Cambodia in 2014, then-college student Samir Lakhani saw that many rural communities did not have access to soap or hygiene education. Determined to change that, Samir set up hubs around the country to sanitize and recycle soap from local hotels and provide jobs. His organization, Eco-Soap Bank, has donated 186,698 bars of soap in less than three years and helped more than 666,562 people in need.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
&quot;Lack of hygiene is not something that&#39;s unique only to Cambodia. It&#39;s seen across the developing world. The developing world is also home to some of the busiest tourism centers in the world. We can assume that they&#39;re producing equally large amounts of used soap that should be redirected to the people who need it.&quot; The soap banks employ about 35 women locally, allowing them to provide for their families and facilitate eduction for their children.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
"Lack of hygiene is not something that's unique only to Cambodia. It's seen across the developing world. The developing world is also home to some of the busiest tourism centers in the world. We can assume that they're producing equally large amounts of used soap that should be redirected to the people who need it." The soap banks employ about 35 women locally, allowing them to provide for their families and facilitate eduction for their children.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Chicago police Officer Jennifer Maddox founded the after-school program Future Ties to give children a safe space for tutoring, mentoring and establishing life goals. A Chicago native, Maddox has seen how violence and lack of structure affect youth on the city&#39;s South Side. She knew she had to help. &quot;We can&#39;t arrest our way out of this,&quot; she said.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Chicago police Officer Jennifer Maddox founded the after-school program Future Ties to give children a safe space for tutoring, mentoring and establishing life goals. A Chicago native, Maddox has seen how violence and lack of structure affect youth on the city's South Side. She knew she had to help. "We can't arrest our way out of this," she said.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Future Ties mentors help program participants with their homework, provide hot meals and steer kids in a positive direction. The ultimate goal is to reach all 1,200 children who live in Parkway Gardens homes, an apartment complex on the South Side with a tough reputation. Maddox works a second job to support these efforts.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Future Ties mentors help program participants with their homework, provide hot meals and steer kids in a positive direction. The ultimate goal is to reach all 1,200 children who live in Parkway Gardens homes, an apartment complex on the South Side with a tough reputation. Maddox works a second job to support these efforts.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Marine Sgt. Andrew Manzi served two tours in Iraq. He returned home with a brain injury and some PTSD, lost and angry. But then he discovered the healing power of surfing, and wanted to give that same healing to other veterans. Manzi started Warrior Surf, a nonprofit that provides free six-week-long surf camps and therapy sessions to veterans.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Marine Sgt. Andrew Manzi served two tours in Iraq. He returned home with a brain injury and some PTSD, lost and angry. But then he discovered the healing power of surfing, and wanted to give that same healing to other veterans. Manzi started Warrior Surf, a nonprofit that provides free six-week-long surf camps and therapy sessions to veterans.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
The group has found that having therapy on the beach makes it more approachable for veterans. They aren&#39;t required to participate if they&#39;re not ready, but they are encouraged to work with the organization&#39;s therapist. Spouses and children are also invited, because healing is a family affair, according to Manzi.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
The group has found that having therapy on the beach makes it more approachable for veterans. They aren't required to participate if they're not ready, but they are encouraged to work with the organization's therapist. Spouses and children are also invited, because healing is a family affair, according to Manzi.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Rosie Mashale is founder and managing director of Baphumelele, a South African organization that provides various levels of care for more than 5,000 children in desperate need. Many of the children are ill or have lost their parents to AIDS.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Rosie Mashale is founder and managing director of Baphumelele, a South African organization that provides various levels of care for more than 5,000 children in desperate need. Many of the children are ill or have lost their parents to AIDS.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Caring is in &quot;Mama Rosie&#39;s&quot; bones. A former schoolteacher, she opened a free day care center in her Cape Town, South Africa, home when she witnessed children playing in a nearby dump. The day care turned into an orphanage after she found a sick child abandoned on her doorstep.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Caring is in "Mama Rosie's" bones. A former schoolteacher, she opened a free day care center in her Cape Town, South Africa, home when she witnessed children playing in a nearby dump. The day care turned into an orphanage after she found a sick child abandoned on her doorstep.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Leslie Morissette turned her personal tragedy into positive energy after the death of her 8-year-old son from leukemia. She founded Grahamtastic Connection, a nonprofit that provides computers, iPads and robots that help keep ill children connected to the outside world.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Leslie Morissette turned her personal tragedy into positive energy after the death of her 8-year-old son from leukemia. She founded Grahamtastic Connection, a nonprofit that provides computers, iPads and robots that help keep ill children connected to the outside world.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Morissette&#39;s nonprofit is named for her son, Graham, whose friendly and open nature inspired her to come up with a way for children fighting cancer and other serious illnesses to keep their friendships and family connections going. The robots allow sick students to heal while enjoying a classroom experience similar to their peers.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Morissette's nonprofit is named for her son, Graham, whose friendly and open nature inspired her to come up with a way for children fighting cancer and other serious illnesses to keep their friendships and family connections going. The robots allow sick students to heal while enjoying a classroom experience similar to their peers.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Mona Patel was 17 when her life was turned upside-down by a drunken driver. She lost part of her leg after being struck by a car. She found support hard to come by and later created the San Antonio Amputee Foundation. The group offers peer support, education and financial help with prosthetics.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Mona Patel was 17 when her life was turned upside-down by a drunken driver. She lost part of her leg after being struck by a car. She found support hard to come by and later created the San Antonio Amputee Foundation. The group offers peer support, education and financial help with prosthetics.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Patel exercises with Bennelina, whose leg was amputated during a battle with cancer that began at age 7. Patel offered support before Bennelina&#39;s surgery and went on to explain the many prosthetic options available to amputees. Bennelina decided on a prosthesis similar to Patel&#39;s, making them &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/video/data/2.0/video/us/2017/10/05/cnn-heroes-patel-extra.cnn.html&quot;&gt;Sparkle Twins&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Patel exercises with Bennelina, whose leg was amputated during a battle with cancer that began at age 7. Patel offered support before Bennelina's surgery and went on to explain the many prosthetic options available to amputees. Bennelina decided on a prosthesis similar to Patel's, making them "Sparkle Twins."
Hide Caption
14 of 20
At Khali Sweeney&#39;s Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program in Detroit, around 100 children get training, hot meals and academic tutoring five days a week. After escaping street life, Sweeney began mentoring at-risk and troubled kids out of his own pocket to save other young people from the same path.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
At Khali Sweeney's Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program in Detroit, around 100 children get training, hot meals and academic tutoring five days a week. After escaping street life, Sweeney began mentoring at-risk and troubled kids out of his own pocket to save other young people from the same path.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
The facility may look like a typical boxing gym at first glance, but the tutoring tables, computers and books give it away. Sweeney&#39;s motto is &quot;Books before boxing.&quot; So far, at least 267 students have completed the program. All of them, according to Sweeney, have graduated high school, and 98% have gone on to college.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
The facility may look like a typical boxing gym at first glance, but the tutoring tables, computers and books give it away. Sweeney's motto is "Books before boxing." So far, at least 267 students have completed the program. All of them, according to Sweeney, have graduated high school, and 98% have gone on to college.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Aaron Valencia&#39;s nonprofit, the Lost Angels Children&#39;s Project, is an after-school program focusing on classic car restoration. Valencia, a Los Angeles mechanic, wanted to give at-risk kids the chance he never had: to learn a trade and have a positive focus.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Aaron Valencia's nonprofit, the Lost Angels Children's Project, is an after-school program focusing on classic car restoration. Valencia, a Los Angeles mechanic, wanted to give at-risk kids the chance he never had: to learn a trade and have a positive focus.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Since he formalized the project in 2015, Valencia has worked with about 100 young people. &quot;A lot of these kids have been through trauma ... and coping skills is something that no one really teaches you,&quot; Valencia said. &quot;We have little roundtable discussions, just talking about normal topics of peer pressure, life experiences.&quot;
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Since he formalized the project in 2015, Valencia has worked with about 100 young people. "A lot of these kids have been through trauma ... and coping skills is something that no one really teaches you," Valencia said. "We have little roundtable discussions, just talking about normal topics of peer pressure, life experiences."
Hide Caption
18 of 20
Amy Wright, founder and CEO of Bitty &amp;amp; Beau&#39;s Coffee, employs approximately 40 people living with physical and intellectual disabilities ranging from Down Syndrome to autism to cerebral palsy. The North Carolina shop is known as &quot;The Happiest Place in Wilmington.&quot;
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Amy Wright, founder and CEO of Bitty & Beau's Coffee, employs approximately 40 people living with physical and intellectual disabilities ranging from Down Syndrome to autism to cerebral palsy. The North Carolina shop is known as "The Happiest Place in Wilmington."
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Bitty &amp;amp; Beau&#39;s Coffee staff members join a conga line with Wright and her daughter Bitty, 7, and son Beau, 12, during a dance break. The business is named for the children, who live with Down syndrome. She and her husband were determined to create employment opportunities for people like Bitty and Beau when they discovered that 70% of disabled people don&#39;t have jobs.
Photos: Where they work: The 2017 Top 10 CNN Heroes
Bitty & Beau's Coffee staff members join a conga line with Wright and her daughter Bitty, 7, and son Beau, 12, during a dance break. The business is named for the children, who live with Down syndrome. She and her husband were determined to create employment opportunities for people like Bitty and Beau when they discovered that 70% of disabled people don't have jobs.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
13 heroes 2017 Stan Hays 09 heroes 2017 Stan Hays 03 cnn hero samir lakhani15 cnn hero samir lakhani15 cnn hero jennifer maddox05 cnn hero jennifer maddox10 cnn heroes andrew manzi04 cnn hero andrew manzi07 cnn hero rosie mashale05 cnn hero rosie mashale06 cnn hero leslie morissette14 cnn hero leslie morissette10 cnn hero mona patel02 cnn hero mona patel04 cnn hero khali sweeney08 cnn hero khali sweeney07 cnn hero aaron valencia 12 cnn hero aaron valencia12 cnn hero amy wright01 cnn hero amy wright

(CNN)The year 2017 will go down in the history books for its bumper crop of natural disasters, famine and political turmoil.

A look back at 2017
A look back at 2017

    JUST WATCHED

    A look back at 2017

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

A look back at 2017 03:18
It might seem like there's not much you can do to help -- but that's not the case. Every day, men and women around the world volunteer their time to make a difference in the world and every year CNN honors them through its CNN Heroes initiative.
This past year's top 10 CNN Heroes included people who made a difference for victims of wars, natural disasters, and those with physical and developmental challenges.
    And now, you can help, too.
    Scroll down to read more about their initiatives and click on the "donate" buttons to support each cause. If you're looking for a gift with symbolism this holiday season, consider a cash donation in the name of someone you love. (And if you make a donation before January 7, 2018 via the "donate" buttons below or by going to crowdrise.com/cnnheroes, it will be matched up to $50,000 per CNN Hero.)
    Read More

    1. Feeding natural disaster survivors

    Operation BBQ Relief
    Operation BBQ Relief

      JUST WATCHED

      Operation BBQ Relief

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Operation BBQ Relief 02:48
    Since 2011, Operation BBQ Relief has prepared almost 1.7 million meals for disaster survivors and first responders -- including during recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida.
    "Seeing the people working and knowing the impact the meals are making -- it can't help but bring a smile to your face, maybe a tear to your eye," says Stan Hays, a grand champion pitmaster who runs the nonprofit.

    2. Helping with hygiene in Cambodia

    Eco-Soap Bank
    Eco-Soap Bank

      JUST WATCHED

      Eco-Soap Bank

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Eco-Soap Bank 02:25
    Samir Lakhani was a student volunteer in Cambodia when he saw a mother bathing her newborn with laundry soap and realized the bar soap in his own hotel room could make a huge difference.
    Lakhani established the Eco-Soap Bank, which now has four soap recycling centers across Cambodia, providing jobs to 35 local women.
    "I did not expect to be so effective by such an early age," Lakhani said. "If you have one part drive and maybe one part naivety or foolishness, you can do anything."

    3. Giving Chicago's kids a safe place

    Future Ties
    Future Ties

      JUST WATCHED

      Future Ties

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Future Ties 02:24
    Having grown up in Chicago's South Side, police officer Jennifer Maddox still sees a neighborhood rife with challenges.
    Maddox's after-school program Future Ties provides a free, safe space for more than 100 children in grades K-5 to learn, grow and succeed.
    "We can't arrest our way out of this. Law enforcement needs the people in the community to work with us to solve some of the grassroots issues that are causing the violence."

    4. Caring for South Africa's AIDS orphans

    Baphumelele (&quot;We Have Progressed&quot;)
    Baphumelele ("We Have Progressed")

      JUST WATCHED

      Baphumelele ("We Have Progressed")

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Baphumelele ("We Have Progressed") 02:45
    Former school teacher Rosie Mashale ran a free daycare from her Cape Town, South Africa, home for 10 years.
    But when she was almost ready to retire, Mashale found an orphan on her doorstep and discovered a new calling: to provide care for more than 5,000 orphaned, abandoned or sick children, many of whom have lost parents to AIDS. Her organization, Baphumelele, translates to "we have progressed."
    "Some of them tell me that they want to be social workers; they want to do the work that I'm doing," Mashale said. "Everybody has got a dream, and my wish is for their dream to be fulfilled."

    5. Beach therapy for veterans with PTSD

    Warrior Surf
    Warrior Surf

      JUST WATCHED

      Warrior Surf

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Warrior Surf 02:47
    Andrew Manzi sought professional help to cope with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury he suffered as a Marine serving two tours in the Iraq War. But it was surfing that helped heal his soul.
    Manzi's nonprofit, Warrior Surf, provides free six-week surf camps for veterans and their families, complete with therapy sessions on the beach.
    "You feel safe out there when you know you got a bunch of brothers floating around you," Manzi said. "We're just taking a natural approach to healing."

    6. Connecting sick kids with their family, friends

    Grahamtastic Connection
    Grahamtastic Connection

      JUST WATCHED

      Grahamtastic Connection

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Grahamtastic Connection 02:30
    Leslie Morissette's son, Graham, was 6 years old when he was diagnosed with leukemia and 8 when he died.
    Morissette channeled her grief into the nonprofit Grahamtastic Connection, which provides free computers, iPads and even robots to children battling serious illnesses so they can stay connected to friends, family and their classrooms.
    "I find that most seriously ill children just want to be normal kids," Morissette said. "They want to be in school and they want to be with their classmates. So, we're providing the tools that enable that."

    7. Helping those who have lost a limb

    San Antonio Amputee Foundation
    San Antonio Amputee Foundation

      JUST WATCHED

      San Antonio Amputee Foundation

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    San Antonio Amputee Foundation 02:57
    Mona Patel was a 17-year-old college student walking to class when a drunken driver crashed into her, smashing her leg and requiring several surgeries and amputations.
    Patel created the San Antonio Amputee Foundation, which offers peer support, education and recreation, as well as financial assistance for prosthetic limbs.
    "When somebody becomes an amputee, maneuvering through the system is sometimes just scary," said Patel. "I think the big catalyst of me doing what I do to help the amputee community is because I lived it."

    8. Boxing and tutoring for Detroit's kids

    Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program
    Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program

      JUST WATCHED

      Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program 02:31
    Khali Sweeney started the Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program to help youth avoid the negativity he faced after falling in with the wrong crowd as a kid.
    Five days a week, around 100 children hit the Detroit gym for training and academic tutoring. More than 260 students have completed the program. All of them, Sweeney says, have graduated high school, and 98% have gone on to college.
    "I don't see bad kids. I see a kid who hasn't been heard yet. So, let's find out what's really going on," Sweeney said. "I see the true potential in the kids. "

    9. Teaching at-risk kids to restore classic cars

    Lost Angels Children&#39;s Project
    Lost Angels Children's Project

      JUST WATCHED

      Lost Angels Children's Project

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Lost Angels Children's Project 02:49
    Facing drugs, jail and homelessness as a teen taught Aaron Valencia that youth need positive examples and projects to occupy their time.
    Valencia's nonprofit, Lost Angels Children's Project, is an after-school program that focuses on classic car restoration. Low-income, foster and at-risk youth work on a car that is raffled off to support the program.
    "It's a lot more than just teaching kids how to be mechanics," Valencia said. "We are trying to get them to open their eyes to see a different way."

    10. Employing men and women with disabilities

    Bitty and Beau&#39;s Coffee
    Bitty and Beau's Coffee

      JUST WATCHED

      Bitty and Beau's Coffee

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Bitty and Beau's Coffee 02:33
    When Amy Wright and her husband found out that 70% of adults with intellectual and physical disabilities do not have jobs, they were inspired to change that. After all, two of the pair's four children live with Down syndrome.
    Bitty and Beau's Coffee, Wright's popular North Carolina coffee shop, is named after their kids and employs 40 people with disabilities.
    "Creating this has given people a way to interact with people with disabilities that (they) never had before," she said. "This is a safe place where people can test the waters and realize how much more alike we are than different."
    For her work Wright was selected as the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year by online voters who chose Wright from among the top 10 CNN Heroes finalists. Wright received $100,000 to grow her cause. All of the 2017 top 10 CNN Heroes received a $10,000 cash award.
    Donate to any 2017 top 10 CNN Hero by clicking the button below.