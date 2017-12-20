Cardinal Bernard Law to be honored Thursday with Vatican funeral

Story highlights Pope Francis will deliver a final blessing at Law's funeral, the Vatican said

Some sex abuse survivors have urged against a "celebratory focus" on Law

(CNN) Cardinal Bernard Law, who has died 15 years after he resigned as Boston's archbishop amid allegations that he covered up for pedophile priests, will receive a full cardinal's funeral Thursday at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

The funeral plans appear to follow the Catholic Church's protocol for cardinals who die in Rome, even as a network of survivors of sex abuse by priests has publicly called on the Vatican to keep survivors in mind when planning the event.

Cardinal Angelo Sodano, the dean of the College of Cardinals, will celebrate the funeral Mass, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., the Vatican said. Pope Francis then will give a "final commendation," or blessing, as he has previously for cardinals' funerals.

"We highly doubt there is a single victim of abuse who will ever receive the same attention, pomp and circumstance by Pope Francis," the network said in a news release after Law's death.

