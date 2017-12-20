Cardinal Bernard Law to be honored Thursday with Vatican funeral

Story highlights
(CNN)Cardinal Bernard Law, who has died 15 years after he resigned as Boston's archbishop amid allegations that he covered up for pedophile priests, will receive a full cardinal's funeral Thursday at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.
The funeral plans appear to follow the Catholic Church's protocol for cardinals who die in Rome, even as a network of survivors of sex abuse by priests has publicly called on the Vatican to keep survivors in mind when planning the event.
Cardinal Angelo Sodano, the dean of the College of Cardinals, will celebrate the funeral Mass, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., the Vatican said. Pope Francis then will give a "final commendation," or blessing, as he has previously for cardinals' funerals.
Before the funeral plans were announced, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests had urged against a "celebratory focus" on Law.
"We highly doubt there is a single victim of abuse who will ever receive the same attention, pomp and circumstance by Pope Francis," the network said in a news release after Law's death.
"Every single Catholic should ask Pope Francis and the Vatican why," the group's statement reads. "Why Law's life was so celebrated when Boston's clergy sex abuse survivors suffered so greatly? Why was Law promoted when Boston's Catholic children were sexually abused, ignored, and pushed aside time and time again?"
The Vatican said early Wednesday that Law, 86, had died in Rome after a long illness. He served in Rome as archpriest of the Papal Liberian Basilica of St. Mary Major after he was forced to resign in 2002 as Boston archbishop.
Widespread child abuse by the Catholic clergy in the Boston Archdiocese was uncovered by The Boston Globe's Spotlight investigative reporting team, which won a Pulitzer Prize for its efforts. A big-screen dramatization of the team's investigation in the 2015 movie, "Spotlight," won the 2016 Best Picture Academy Award, bringing the story to a much wider audience.
Law's successor as Boston's archbishop, Cardinal Sean O'Malley, reacted to Law's death in part by apologizing to victims of sex abuse by clergy.
"I recognize that Cardinal Law's passing brings forth a wide range of emotions on the part of many people. I am particularly cognizant of all who experienced the trauma of sexual abuse by clergy, whose lives were so seriously impacted by those crimes, and their families and loved ones," O'Malley said.
"To those men and women," he added, "I offer my sincere apologies for the harm they suffered, my continued prayers and my promise that the archdiocese will support them in their effort to achieve healing."
"Cardinal Law served at a time when the church failed seriously in its responsibilities to provide pastoral care for her people, and with tragic outcomes failed to care for the children of our parish communities. I deeply regret that reality and its consequences," O'Malley said.
The survivors' network said the "celebratory focus on abuse enablers like Law must end."
"It is time for the Vatican to refocus on change: protecting children and those who have been hurt," the statement reads.