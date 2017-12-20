Amtrak crash kills two train enthusiasts

(CNN) Two friends, Jim Hamre and Zack Willhoite, loved to ride trains. So it was no surprise that they decided to go on the inaugural run of Amtrak Cascades 501 when the new service opened.

The two men along with a third victim, were killed when the train derailed Monday , near Tacoma, Washington. The third person has not been identified yet.

Hamre and Willhoite were train enthusiasts who had both worked in the transportation industry. The two had recently returned from a trip to Germany, where they had taken a train around the country, CNN affiliate KIRO reported.

"Jim was among the country's most respected and effective rail advocates and a good friend and mentor to me. I will miss his counsel, and our community is poorer for his loss," Rail Passengers Association President Jim Mathews said in a statement. "Both Jim and Zack have been advocates of transit and passenger rail for decades, and we can't thank them enough for their work."

Hamre and Willhoite were members of the Rail Passengers Association, which advocates for better passenger train service. The two also served on the board of All Aboard Washington, a group that promotes better passenger and freight rail transportation in the state.

