Man hurt when boys throw sandbags from overpass, Toledo police say

Boys have reportedly denied allegations they were tossing objects off overpass

(CNN) Four boys face felony charges after a sandbag they allegedly threw off an interstate overpass struck a vehicle, severely injuring one of its occupants, police said Wednesday.

Authorities believe the three 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old threw sandbags and other objects onto the southbound lane of Interstate 75 on Tuesday night, said Toledo, Ohio, police Sgt. Kevin Korsog.

Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan, was riding in a vehicle that was hit by one of the sandbags, Korsog said. The 22-year-old is in critical condition at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

Byrd was riding in the passenger seat and suffered a head injury, according to CNN affiliate WTVG

The four suspects are being held at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center. They each face a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, the sergeant said.

